Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Sarah Patrick

JACKSON, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is Sarah Patrick of Jackson Christian. She cares for infants and toddlers at the school.

Patrick says being an educator for younger children is different since they are still understanding their environment.

“We introduce all of the kids to, at this age, to like colors and shapes and seasons and holidays and just an introduction to those things so as they get older it’s already kind of there,” Patrick said.

Her favorite part is seeing them grow and develop.

“I hate watching them move up even though I know they have to. I just hate it ’cause you get so attached,” Patrick said.

Patrick will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in March, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

