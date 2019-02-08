US Marshals: Fugitive sex offender reportedly seen in Memphis area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fugitive sex offender who fled before being sentenced in Michigan has reportedly been seen in the Memphis area, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Michael Francis Flaker, 73, of Shelby, Michigan, is wanted for leaving before being sentenced on eight counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to a news release.

Flaker was convicted on the charges in December and released on bond pending a sentencing hearing scheduled for January 31. He was required to wear an electronic monitor.

Flaker allegedly cut off the monitor January 24 and has been a fugitive since, the release says.

U.S. Marshals received a tip that Flaker was seen Thursday in the Memphis area.

Flaker is described as a white man around six feet tall and weighing 240 pounds. He has gray hair and may appear to be in poor health, the release says.

Anyone with information concerning Flaker is urged to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 901-544-3304 or 731-427-4661.