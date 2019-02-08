Wet Weather Returns Sunday with a Potential for Significant Rainfall Early Next Week

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Friday, February 8th

We did it! Temperatures dropped 49° during the 24 hour period from 11 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. this morning setting a new record for the greatest temperature drop to happen over 24 hours in the month of February. This will also tie the 6th largest drop in temperature over 24-hours of all time when only looking at unique days on that top ten list. In other words, it got cold fast.

TONIGHT

It’s going to be another cold night with temperatures dropping to the lower and middle 20s by sunrise Saturday morning. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy and winds from the northeast will make those temperatures already feel like the teens after 8 o’clock tonight. Stay warm!



West Tennessee can expect a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow but we’ll stay dry throughout the day. Temperatures will be only a little bit warmer than they were today with highs in the lower to middle 40s. We have a chance for showers to return tomorrow night and some of those showers may briefly fall as freezing rain. Temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 30s at the coldest point of the night.

Temperatures will warm up to the middle and upper 40s Sunday afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. There’s a 70% chance for rain on Sunday but the best chance for rain is north of I-40 in northwest Tennessee. This rain will continue off-and-on through Monday and into Tuesday morning. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast rainfall totals, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

