WRAP treats Jackson women to day of pampering

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local business teamed up with WRAP to give a spa day to women.

Spa Vita in north Jackson worked with the Wo/Men’s Resource and Rape Assistance Program, or WRAP, and the Safe Hope Center to pamper local women.

They got their hair cut and styled, their eyebrows waxed, and their makeup done.

Stylist Rachael Clenney says in school, they not only learn to make people feel beautiful on the outside but also on the inside.

“They’re not concerned with their kids or their family. They kind of get the pampering and the beauty from it,” Clenney said.

Food, purses, and other items were also donated to the spa day.