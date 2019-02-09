Another Round Of Heavy Rain Possible Sunday Evening Into Monday

Weather Update – 10:30 a.m. – Saturday, February 9th

Winter Returns…

Highs on Friday only reached 33 degrees at the warmest part of the day. Today we are only going to warm to around 44 degrees, however, the day will be dry with partly sunny skies.

Today

West Tennessee can expect a mix of sun and clouds saturday but we’ll stay dry throughout the day. Temperatures will be only a little bit warmer than they were today with highs in the lower to middle 40s. We have a chance for showers to return later tonight and some of those showers may briefly fall as freezing rain. Temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 30s at the coldest point of the night.

Temperatures will warm up to the middle and upper 40s Sunday afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. There’s a 70% chance for rain on Sunday but the best chance for rain is north of I-40 in northwest Tennessee. This rain will continue off-and-on through Monday and into Tuesday morning. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast rainfall totals, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

