Hub City Classic brings HBCU marching bands together

EAST JACKSON, Tenn. — A little bit of music and dance came to Jackson Saturday night when the Hub City Classic Battle of the Bands and Greek Step-show sounded off at 7:00 pm.

Bands from across the south piled in to the Oman Arena to showcase their talents. Representing Jackson was hometown Lane College, whose band director Cozbia Smith knew what he wanted to accomplish.

“…back to where Lane College owned the music scene, we used to put a lot of professional musicians there in the atmosphere, and we want to continue that back here at Lane College,” said Smith.

Many HBCU marching bands have long and proud histories, and the bands continued that tradition on Saturday night.

Smith added that “…we need our youths to see that there is a future in music, and how it can get you through college, help you pay for college, and get you to wherever you want to go in life.”

Four bands competed in the event. Lane and Stillman College brought their full bands, while Talladega College and Mississippi Valley State brought just their drum lines.

Comedian and entertainer for the night was Famous Amos, who was actually in the Mississippi Valley State band at one point.

“…actually the giving back part of it, to have the bands come play your best songs that you like the most, it’s like a party at the same time…” said Amos.

While the name of the event may have been a battle, everyone in the arena could agree that these bands are the best of the best.