Local distilleries host wine and moonshine tour

JACKSON, Tenn. – Three local distilleries came together for an annual event.

Century Farm Winery… Samuel T. Bryant Distillery… and Crown Winery held a chocolate, wine and moonshine tour.

Those who participated got to taste different flavors of wine and moonshine.

Bart Horton, owner of Century Farm Winery says its something the three businesses hope will grow in the next few years.

“This is actually our second second tour between three venues we’ve done and the interest of the second one was really good and better than the first so it’s something we hope build upon and do it again and again,” said Horton.

Those who participated also received complimentary fine dining.