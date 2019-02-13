Agnes Evelyn Stephen

Funeral services for , age 66, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Missionary Outreach Church on Riverside Drive. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Stephen passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 at her residence.

Visitation will begin Friday, February 15, 2019 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Mrs. Stephen will lie in state Saturday morning, February 16, 2019 at Missionary Outreach Church from 11:00 am until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at731-423-4922.