Black History Month: Chester Co. woman known for volunteering

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — “One day at a time, just one day at a time,” Renee Phelps said.

Phelps has spent her whole life in Chester County. She grew up in Jacks Creek before moving to Henderson for middle and high school.

“I went to West Tennessee Business College, actually my major was medical office assistant, so I didn’t even go that route,” Phelps said.

For more than three decades, she’s been working at First Bank in Henderson. But in February of 2012, she had a biopsy done on a lump in her breast, and the doctors confirmed it was cancer.

“In June of 2012, I had my double mastectomy, and then I went back for three more rounds of chemo and then 33 rounds of radiation,” Phelps said.

She says her family was there for her the entire time. “They let me rest when I needed to rest,” she said. “They wanted me to go when they felt like I should go.”

The cancer never slowed her down.

“I worked pretty much the whole time, missed very few days of work,” Phelps said.

She’s also been volunteering with multiple organizations throughout her time in Henderson.

“I volunteer for the American Cancer Society. I’m also on the chamber board, and I’ve served as president and other offices in there,” Phelps said.

While she’s loved getting to volunteer over the past several years, what’s coming up next for her makes her even more excited.

“I became a grandmother a year ago, and I’m going to become a grandmother for a second time in about four weeks,” Phelps said.

Phelps says helping just one other person makes her life better.