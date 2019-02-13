BREAKING: Class action lawsuit claims city of Jackson violated constitutional rights of those arrested

JACKSON, Tenn. — A class action lawsuit filed in federal court claims the city of Jackson and its officials violated the constitutional rights of those arrested and charged in Jackson City Court due to their failure to have arrest warrants and affidavits of complaint sworn in properly.

The lawsuit, filed Monday, lists the city of Jackson, Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser and City Court Clerk Daryl Hubbard as defendants.

The lawsuit claims the problems stem from “the practice of arresting and detaining without obtaining a properly sworn and executed arrest warrant or Affidavit of Complaint supported by a proper finding of probable cause by a magistrate or detached and neutral or authorized clerk.”

“This is an individual and class action for damages, declaratory and injunctive relief, both preliminary and permanent, to redress the violation of rights secured by the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution,” the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit says the arrests took place some time prior to Jan. 8, 2017 and after March 11, 2018 and could involve more than 1,000 people.

