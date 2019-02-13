Exerson Austin Thompson, Jr.

Funeral services for , age 71, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 1:00 PM at The Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Prospect Cemetery in Selmer, TN. Mr. Thompson passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation and Family Hour will begin Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 11:00 am until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.