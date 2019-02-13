Jackson home devastated by fire

JACKSON, Tenn. — A home in midtown Jackson is at a total loss from a fire that occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

The Jackson Fire Department reported to the burning home on Hatton Street and North Fairgrounds Street around 2 p.m.

Battalion chief Brian Bowers of the Jackson Fire Department says the fire damaged the home completely.

The owner of the house says no one was in the home at the time of the fire.

She says everything she owns was in the home.

Information on the cause of the fire has not yet been released by the Jackson Fire Department.