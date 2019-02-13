Kenneth Wayne Watson age 72, of Bells died peacefully surrounded by his loving wife and family on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital following a brief illness.

Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. in the Bells Church of Christ, with Pastor Donald Copeland officiating. Burial to follow in the Oakview Memorial Park Cemetery. The Watson family will receive friends on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home and on Friday, February 15, 2019 at the Bells Church of Christ, from 12:00 PM until the service hour at 1:00 PM.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Rose Springs Watson of Bells, TN; his daughter, Kim Averitt (Steve) of Bells, TN; his son, Kerry Watson (Stephanie) of Friendship, TN; one sister, Ernestine McDonald of Grand Rivers, KY; six grandchildren: Chelsea Selph (Tyler), Emily Outlaw (Taylor), Noah Averitt (Jill), Anna Smith (Grant), Jenna Watson and Kayden Watson; and leaves a legacy of four great-grandchildren: Logan and Luke Selph, Julia and Jade Smith.

Mr. Watson was a life-long resident of Bells, TN. He was employed at the same location for over 40 years, working in the electrical components industry. He was an active member of the Bells Church of Christ, serving in many areas of the church.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Harvey Watson and Annie Lauvell Sweat Watson and one brother, Charles Watkins (Bernice).

Pallbearers will be Noah Averitt, Tyler Selph, Taylor Outlaw, Kayden Watson, Grant Smith, Don Vaden, Johnny Mac Williams and John Ed Castellaw.