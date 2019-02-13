Local organization helps pay to spay, neuter pets

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — “Too many animals are born unwanted.” That’s a message Hardin County residents are seeing on their roadways.

“Another one that says you can stop pet homelessness, and it’s spay/neuter,” said Jennifer Penick, president and founder of Hardin Animal Relocation and Transition Team.

HARTT wants to remind residents to spay and neuter their pets.

“We can stop pet overpopulation and pet homelessness by just spaying and neutering the pets we have,” Penicks said.

If you don’t want more puppies running around, HARTT will actually help pay to spay or neuter your pet.

“HARTT low-cost spay/neuter program is in addition to our county program run by Hardin County Animal services,” Penick said.

HCAS pays for one dog per family to get spayed or neutered every year. Owners only pay about half for other pets.

“That’s through our local vets. They are lowering their prices, and we are paying a portion, and we are working together to try to help end this animal homelessness,” Penick said.

This isn’t just for Hardin County residents, either.

“Every county that touches Hardin County, so McNairy, Wayne, Decatur, Henderson County,” Penick said.

She says the organization funded almost 300 surgeries last year, costing about $10,000.

“The only way to stop pet homelessness is to stop the flow of animals into the system,” Penick said.

HARTT also sponsors a program for low-cost spay and neutering for cats.

You can contact them for a spay/neuter voucher at their website, www.harttrescue.org.