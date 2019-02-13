Mugshots : Madison County : 02/12/19 – 02/13/19

1/15 Jeanette Cloar Failure to appear

2/15 Aldrekious Jarrett Violation of probation

3/15 Anthony McCurry Schedule I, III & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

4/15 Cedric Webb Simple domestic assault



5/15 Chad Lutrell Sex offender registry violations

6/15 Darrel Rodgers Violation of community corrections

7/15 Miracle Mitchell Assault

8/15 Richard Butler Violation of community corrections



9/15 Richchero Grimes Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, resisting stop/arrest, schedule II & VI drug violations

10/15 Sadie Newson Simple domestic assault

11/15 Scott Johnson Violation of probation

12/15 Stephany Drasal Failure to appear



13/15 Tameshia Long Shoplifting

14/15 Toby McCauley Failure to comply

15/15 Tyler Reese Aggravated domestic assault































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/12/19 and 7 a.m. on 02/13/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.