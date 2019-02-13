Mugshots : Madison County : 02/12/19 – 02/13/19 February 13, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/15Jeanette Cloar Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/15Aldrekious Jarrett Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/15Anthony McCurry Schedule I, III & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 4/15Cedric Webb Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/15Chad Lutrell Sex offender registry violations Show Caption Hide Caption 6/15Darrel Rodgers Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/15Miracle Mitchell Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/15Richard Butler Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/15Richchero Grimes Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, resisting stop/arrest, schedule II & VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 10/15Sadie Newson Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/15Scott Johnson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/15Stephany Drasal Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/15Tameshia Long Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 14/15Toby McCauley Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 15/15Tyler Reese Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/12/19 and 7 a.m. on 02/13/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore