Police investigate pair of robberies in Paris and Camden

PARIS, Tenn. — Paris police are investigating a robbery reported around 6:30 p.m. on Monday night at the Paris Hibbett Sports store.

Police say three people entered the store and took merchandise before fleeing in a car.

An employee tried to stop them but was unsuccessful and assaulted by one of the perpetrators. That employee was not seriously injured.

Jeramye Whitaker, an investigator for the Paris Police Department, says this was not the only incident the suspects might have been involved in on Monday night.

“We believe they are connected to a robbery that happened about an hour earlier in Camden, Tennessee at a Hibbetts,” Whitaker said.

Because of the robberies, all Hibbett Sports stores in the surrounding areas have been notified by the police. It is still unclear why the suspects chose Hibbett Sports stores in particular.

Police say a witness was able to describe the car the three suspects may have been in.

“We think its a Ford Focus or Ford Fusion, a late model, maroon in color,” Whitaker said.

Police are asking the community to report any information that might help in the case.