Slight Chance for Rain on Valentine’s Day

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Wednesday, February 13th

Sunny skies are helping our temperatures reach the middle 50s this afternoon, but it feels warmer without much of any cloud cover outside! We’ll hope the rain is kept at bay for a little while but showers could return before the weekend.

TONIGHT

Skies will be cloudier later on tonight, so we shouldn’t get quite as cold as we did last night with winds picking up from the southwest. At the coldest point of the night, temperatures will drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Cloudy skies tomorrow morning have a slight chance for producing some light showers but most of West Tennessee should be able to stay dry. If any rain falls, it’ll be light. A break of sunshine or two in the afternoon will help us reach the middle and upper 50s again, perhaps even near 60°F in the afternoon. It’ll be a windy day with winds gusting from 30 to 40 mph! Showers look more likely on Friday so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com