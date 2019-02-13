TBI appoints Keli McAlister public information officer for West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has announced the appointment of an experienced communications and journalism professional to serve as the agency’s new public information officer for West Tennessee.

Keli McAlister joined the TBI this week after serving as the communications coordinator for the Jackson-Madison County School System, according to a news release from the TBI.

McAlister previously served as a news anchor and executive producer at WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News.

McAlister will be based in the Bureau’s Jackson and Memphis offices, where she will handle media and community relations, internal communications and a variety of special projects, the release says.

“We’re excited to have Keli on our team,” TBI Director David Rausch said in the release. “During her interviews, she impressed us with her deep knowledge of West Tennessee, impressive experience in communications, and clear vision for the position. I think she’ll be a great addition to our already strong public information team.”

A graduate of Union University, McAlister has also worked as a television news reporter and anchor in Seattle and Oklahoma City.