Tharpe signs with University of the Cumberlands

JACKSON, Tenn. — This morning USJ’s T.J. Tharpe officially became a member of a college football roster, signing his letter to play at the University of the Cumberlands.

Tharpe was a starter on both sides of the ball for the Bruins, at linebacker and as a featured running back. Over the course of his career, Tharpe recorded 172 tackles and 15 rushing touchdowns.

He was also a 1st Team All-Region linebacker two years in a row.

When moving forward, Tharpe described his himself as an individual that is never satisfied. He plans to look for ways to improve his game each and every day while in college.

Tharpe will be joining a Cumberlands team that finished 10-2 last season.