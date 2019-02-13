TN Education Commissioner visits West Carroll schools

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — The new State Education Commissioner paid a visit to a West Tennessee school system.



The purpose of Commissioner Penny Schwinn’s visit on Wednesday was to see teachers and students in action.

One of her stops was in the West Carroll School District.

Schwinn explained why it is important for teachers and students to have a connection.

“You need leaders who know where they are going. You need teachers and teacher leaders who care deeply about the content and the child, and you need students who are excited about learning,” Schwinn said.

The commissioner also made a stop in the Humboldt City School System.