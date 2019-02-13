Valentine’s Day bears delivered to babies at local hospitals

JACKSON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee tradition continued Wednesday, as Treasure Thaxton shows hospital patients a little love just before Valentine’s Day.

For the last 14 years, Thaxton has given Teddy bears to babies and children on the third floor at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital and at LeBonheur Children’s Medical Center.

Treasure was born prematurely and received care at the hospitals, and the bears gave her comfort.

Her mother, Tierra Thaxton, said the tradition is all about paying it forward.

“For her to come back healthy and offer cheer to children, so many that are sick during the Valentine’s Day, it is such a blessing to for her and our family,” Tierra said.

Since 2009, Treasure has given away more than 700 Teddy bears as a way to say ‘thank you’.

It is a heartfelt tradition that she said she plans to continue.