What’s New Wednesday: Bodyworks Massage and Spa

Denise and David Miller are North Side High School sweethearts. Their love and marriage has lasted many, many years.

“Oh gosh 30 years?” says Denise. “Thirty-one years. I know the answer to that one,” laughs David.

Denise says the secret to love is “a lot of laughter and communication.” David says “spontaneity and keeping it real.”

And one more thing, Denise says, “we give each other massages as presents.”

They, along with many other community members, enjoy couples massages offered at Bodyworks Massage and Spa in North Jackson.

“Our spa is special because we are dedicated to your health and well-being,” says Valli Lanari, owner of Bodyworks Massage and Spa.

The family-owned spa also offers facials and hair care. It’s a lovely place to treat your special Valentine.

“They certainly learn the best techniques and certainly learned the best way to give a massage and be therapeutic as well as thorough. They do a great job. It’s a great way to relax and unwind,” said Denise.

Don’t worry, it’s not too late to make Valentine’s Day plans!

“We are probably going to go to dinner,” said Denise.

“Some things are better left a secret,” laughs David.

Bodyworks Massage and Spa is located at 2752 North Highland Avenue in North Jackson. They are open Monday through Saturday 9a.m. to 8p.m.