City mayor responds to lawsuit against Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn — Earlier this week, a lawsuit was filed against the city of Jackson that could affect countless cases out of Jackson City Court.

According to documents filed in federal court, the lawsuit claims officers may not have been under oath when numerous arrest warrants were signed, as required by law.

Thursday afternoon, Jackson Mayor Jerry Gist gave his thoughts on the class action complaint.

“We may have missed a ‘t’ crossing or ‘i’ dotting, but that in no way invalidates the final result,” Mayor Gist said.

The mayor says he is confident in the ability of the employees of Jackson.

“I feel very good about their qualifications and their work on a daily basis,” Gist said.

According to documents filed in federal court, the plaintiffs are alleging the city of Jackson did not properly train and hire their officials and employees.

“The employees of Jackson are well-versed, well-educated and well-trained in their own particular jobs. Many of them are crossed-trained in other jobs,” Gist said.

As for now, Mayor Gist says he is placing this lawsuit in the hands of the judicial system.