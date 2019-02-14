February Agenda Review Committee discusses roads and memorials

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Agenda Review Committee members discussed important topics Thursday before next week’s County Commission meeting.

The Agenda Review Committee members met at the Madison County Complex finance room in west Jackson.

They discussed improving highways and roads in the county.

They also discussed creating memorial plaques for lynching victims from the 1800s.

“Well, they were both unanimous coming out of committee, so I think that there is a good chance they’ll have a pretty wide amount of support. I wouldn’t see them being very contentious issues,” said county commissioner Jay Bush.

The commission meeting is next Tuesday.