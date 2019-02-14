Flooding causes problems for Obion Co. town

RIVES, Tenn. — Flooding from the Obion River not only turned fields into lakes, but also a town.

“Tuesday morning, the water started coming over the banks of the river, the Obion River, and Hoosier Creek, and it all started flowing this way,” Rives Vice Mayor Craig McCord said.

The town of Rives in Obion County has high water on roads, in parking lots and almost into houses.

“Within a matter of five hours, we had five to six feet of water in spots and, in some spots, just 18 to 20 inches,” McCord said.

Flooding caused the post office to close, and some residents were left without utilities.

“Some were without plumbing, any sewer, but as of today [Thursday] when the water’s going down, they’re able to use the sewer again,” McCord said.

City officials are hoping the water goes down quickly because more rain is on the way.

“We’re hoping, with our fingers crossed,” McCord said.

Until the water does fully recede, they’re asking people to avoid town.

“If you don’t live here, we’re saying that you stay completely out,” McCord said.

And for those who do live in Rives, there is a way to get help.

“Anybody who lives here who needs anything and sees this, they can call the fire department, and we’ll get somebody to them,” McCord said.