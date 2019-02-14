Investigation into recent theft activity at north Jackson apartment complex

JACKSON, Tenn. — “I make sure my doors are always locked,” said Rickie Lindsey, a resident at a north Jackson apartment.

Lindsey takes security seriously, following some recent reported theft activity at his apartment complex.

“I was actually coming home from work, and I saw the note at the bottom of my door. It said that people have been having burglaries,” Lindsey said.

The notice from management at the Woods of Post House informed residents of reports of theft from a vehicle and an alleged car theft attempt in the last 30 days.

The management said they then reported the incidents to the Jackson Police Department.

In the notice, investigators advised those who live in the apartment community to document their belongings, take pictures of valuables and keep record of any serial numbers stamped on their electronics.

Lindsey said he double-checks to make sure his vehicle’s doors are locked.

“Most of the time, people just hit their buttons on their clickers and just walk off. Me, I don’t just hit my buttons, cause you never know, sometimes you hit the wrong button. I’ll come over and I’ll hit my button, and I also check my handle and make sure my doors are locked,” Lindsey said.

This apartment complex’s management agrees with Lindsey’s advice. They’re urging all residents to make sure that they’re locking the doors on their vehicles.

Lindsey said he, along with the other residents, were urged to do just that in a previous notice.

“I think they did a good job getting word out. One thing I noticed too, a lot of the neighbors have asked about it, a lot of neighbors have talked about it,” Lindsey said.

The notice to residents also stated the Jackson Police Department is investigating those reports of theft.

Investigators are urging, no matter where you live to lock your vehicle’s doors and keep valuables out of sight.

If you become a victim of theft or burglary, call your local police department or sheriff’s office.