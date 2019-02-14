Local florist ramps up service for Valentine’s Day deliveries

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local flower shop steps up their efforts for hundreds of Valentine’s Day deliveries.

For this north Jackson florist, it’s already been a busy week.

“We have been delivering since Monday, so we were lucky that we had customers that asked to start delivering earlier during the week, so that helped us to spread it out,” said Kent Freeman, owner of J. Kent Freeman Floral Design and Gift Company.

Freeman says the staff has been working long hours and have arranged more than 120 bouquets for the first round of Valentine’s Day deliveries.

“Eight vans pulled out this morning at 7:30. We’re filling orders all day long,” Freeman said.

He says flowers are always a classic go-to gift.

“Roses, roses, roses are still the No. 1 gift in floral,” Freeman said.

That’s not the only way to a woman’s heart. Freeman says other deliveries included popular gift items such as chocolate, stuffed animals and candles.

For those who just couldn’t wait for their orders to be delivered, Freeman says a lot of men have stopped by to pick up flowers.

“They are very happy because they got their order in in time,” Freeman said.

Freeman estimates more than 500 orders will be delivered by Thursday evening.