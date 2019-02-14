Lucid mattress recall information

Lucid is recalling thousands of folding mattress-sofas. The mattresses reportedly fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.

The recall includes the twin, full, queen and king size mattresses. The mattresses fold into a sofa configuration and fold out into a mattress.

The recalled item has a white tag that reads “Made for CVB” located on the underside of the head panel of the mattress.

The product was sold online at Amazon, Overstock, Wayfair and Walmart.

If you have this item, you are urged to stop using it immediately and contact Lucid to receive a free, fitted liner to cover the mattress and bring it into compliance with the federal standard.

Contact Lucid toll-free at 888-975-8243 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT, Monday through Friday, by email at recall@lucidmattress.com or online at www.lucidmattress.com and click on the “Recall Notice” tab for more information.