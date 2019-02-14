Mugshots : Madison County : 02/13/19 – 02/14/19 February 14, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/17Tabitha Kennedy Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 2/17Nicholas Johnson Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 3/17Alice Friend Young Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 4/17Ann Kay Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 5/17Ashley Peete Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/17Baron Shaw Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 7/17Christopher Carter Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/17Eugene Wilson Contempt of court, violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/17Jakia Robinson Violation of community corrections, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/17Jason Rivers Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/17Joseph Gray Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/17Kenneth Love Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 13/17Nicholas Warren Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/17Patricia Ables Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/17Shantaun Lee Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 16/17Sydney Watkins Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 17/17Tiffani Cronin Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/13/19 and 7 a.m. on 02/14/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore