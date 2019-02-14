Mugshots : Madison County : 02/13/19 – 02/14/19

1/17 Tabitha Kennedy Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

2/17 Nicholas Johnson Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, simple possession/casual exchange

3/17 Alice Friend Young Vandalism

4/17 Ann Kay Violation of order of protection



5/17 Ashley Peete Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/17 Baron Shaw Vandalism

7/17 Christopher Carter Violation of probation

8/17 Eugene Wilson Contempt of court, violation of probation, violation of community corrections



9/17 Jakia Robinson Violation of community corrections, violation of probation

10/17 Jason Rivers Failure to appear

11/17 Joseph Gray Simple domestic assault

12/17 Kenneth Love Shoplifting



13/17 Nicholas Warren Failure to appear

14/17 Patricia Ables Violation of probation

15/17 Shantaun Lee Shoplifting

16/17 Sydney Watkins Failure to appear



17/17 Tiffani Cronin Simple domestic assault



































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/13/19 and 7 a.m. on 02/14/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.