PurpleAir air sensor power unit recall information

PurpleAir is recalling over 4,000 power units that are a part of their air sensors.

The model number for these units is RKPO-UL052000C, which can be found on the bottom side of the black power adapters.

The power supplies can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

PurpleAir has received 27 reports of the recalled power supplies emitting sparks and/or smoke of which 18 are reports of property damage, including one report of a small apartment fire. No injuries have been reported.

About 4,200 sold in the United States (in addition, about 172 were sold in Canada).

The units were sold online at www.purpleair.com and as free giveaways in communities from October 2017 to August 2018 for about $230 to $260.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power supplies and contact PurpleAir for instructions on how to obtain a replacement power supply.

PurpleAir LLC can be contacted toll-free at 800-474-0696 from 9 am to 5 pm Mountain Time Monday through Friday, emailed at powersupplies@purpleair.com or online at www.purpleair.com/recall for more information.