Slight Chance for Freezing Rain on Friday Night

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Thursday, February 14th

Clouds have been covering most of the sky today but we had enough of a break of sunshine that our temperatures warmed up to the lower 60s in some spots today. On average, we hit 60°F only 9 times during the whole month of February but today makes it 8 so far this month, which we’re only halfway through!

TONIGHT

Skies will remain cloudy in West Tennessee overnight with a slight chance for scattered showers near the Tennessee River. Under those clouds temperatures will only drop to the lower and middle 40s by sunrise on Friday.

Tomorrow will be cooler than today was with highs in just the upper 40s. After a mainly dry morning, scattered rain showers will arrive toward midday and during the afternoon. We’re also watching a chance for ice in northwest Tennessee especially after 6 p.m. near Union City, Martin, and Paris. Light ice accumulation is possible, so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com