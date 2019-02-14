Suspect in Marathon gas station homicide appears in court

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jamauri Ransom, the man accused of fatally shooting another man during a drug deal at a north Jackson gas station, returned to court Thursday.

Ransom is charged with felony first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

Court documents say Ransom was part of a drug deal in April 2018 outside the Marathon gas station on North Highland Avenue.

Court documents say during the drug deal, Ransom shot and killed Kevin Minter.

In court Thursday, Judge Roy Morgan asked Ransom if he would be able to hire a lawyer to represent him in the case. Ransom told him no.

The court appointed him an attorney.

Ransom is also facing charges in Tunica, Mississippi for aggravated assault.

Ransom is scheduled to return to court March 18.