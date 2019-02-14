TCA students volunteer with RIFA

JACKSON, Tenn. — Fourth graders spent Valentine’s Day doing good deeds.

Trinity Christian Academy students spent today with the Regional Inter-Faith Association for a day of good service.

The students were divided into groups to help with cleaning duties and rearranging.

Fourth grade teacher Diane Deschenes explained why they chose Thursday to help out.

“This is our service project. We try to do a service project every year. This year with the focus of Valentines, we thought it would be good to have a service project focused on God’s love,” Deschenes said.

Parents of the students also made treats and goodies to pass out to customers who visited RIFA today.