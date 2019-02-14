West Tennessee Healthcare staff surprises patients with valentines

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Nurses and doctors added Cupid to their duties Thursday as they handed out Valentine’s Day cards that they collected for the patients at West Tennessee Healthcare.



Organizers of the event said it meant a lot to the staff and patients that the community also helped out.

“It was overwhelming from the staff but also from the community the love that was shown,” chairperson Terri Davis said.

Staff members gave out over 4,000 cards, and the patients were extremely appreciative.

“They surprised me with a Valentine’s Day card from the nurses, and my doctor is Dr. Love how ironic is that?” patient Becky Fisher asked.