Family escapes early morning fire that destroys Huntingdon home

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — A mother and her four children escaped an early morning house fire with only the clothes they were wearing.

The Huntingdon Fire and Rescue Department responded around 3:45 a.m. Friday to the fire on Chick Lane, according to a news release from Director of Public Safety Walter Smothers.

When the first fireman arrived on scene, the home was fully engulfed and all of the occupants, a mother and her four children, were outside the home, the release says.

The home was a total loss, and several pets did not escape the fire, according to the release.

The Huntingdon Church of Christ immediately began efforts to collect clothing for the family, and other churches and residents have contacted Huntingdon Fire and Rescue to help, the release says. The children are ages 10, 12, 14 and 16.

Several fire departments responded, including Hollow Rock – Dist. 14 and 15, Mixie – Dist. 8, Vale – Dist. 2 , Clarksburg – Dist. 4, Westport – Dist. 19, McLemoresville – Dist. 11, Macedonia – Dist. 10 and Baptist Carroll County EMS.

“I can’t find the words to accurately express how wonderful it is to live in a community like Carroll County and Huntingdon where people respond so quickly when there is a need,” Smothers said in the release. “May God bless each fireman, medic that responded to this fire and the people that are working to help this family in their time of need.”

Items are needed for the mother and the children — a 10-year-old girl, 12-year-old boy, 14-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy.

Smothers says if you would like to help the family, you can contact him at the Huntingdon Fire and Rescue Department at 731-986-5310.

The Huntingdon Church of Christ is also taking donations for the family. Donations can be dropped off at the church at 18900 West Main Street. They can be reached at 731-986-3686.