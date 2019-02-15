Girls treasured at father-daughter dance

JACKSON, Tenn. — The bond between fathers and daughters was celebrated at a special event Friday night.

‘Sisters With Aspiring Goals’ (S.W.A.G.) and ‘Pure Class’ dance company has made it their mission to help young girls build self-esteem and encourage them to pursue their dreams.

Now they have joined forces to build stronger connections among families in West Tennessee.

The duo held their first father-daughter dance to let every girl know that she is loved.

Victoria Clark, owner of Pure Class, shared the goal of the event.

“You are a princess, you are a jewel, and that’s important for the girl to know, to know your self worth,” Clark said.

Organizers said the dance was not just for parent relationships; any father figure was welcomed to attend.

They plan to host the dance again next year.