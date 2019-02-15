Lane College briefly placed on lockdown

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lane College was briefly placed on lockdown Friday afternoon.

The lockdown started around 12:15 p.m. and was lifted around 12:30 p.m., according to the college’s automated alert system.

Jackson police confirm they responded to the campus for a report of a threat and are talking to a person of interest.

Lane College issued the following statement later Friday afternoon:

“Lane College Office of Safety and Security issued a campus-wide lockdown at approximately 12:15 p.m., Friday, February 15, 2019. The Jackson Police Department responded and searched for a person of interest. After an initial investigation, it was determined that an arrest was not warranted and the lockdown was lifted at approximately 12:32 p.m.”