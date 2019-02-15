Local elementary school encourages students during Black History Month

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local school is celebrating Black History Month.

Students gathered at the Lincoln Elementary School gymnasium.

Tyrone Burroughs was the guest speaker. He was invited to talk to students about equal opportunities to success, and he also reminded students they can do whatever they want as long as they set their minds to it.

“We also want to let them know that they are smart, and they mean the world to us, and they will be something one day. So with all this history they are learning, it will inspire them,” educational assistant Charisse White-Amos said.

Students sang the song “I Have a Dream” and many others.