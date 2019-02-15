Mr. Herchel Denver Segraves

Funeral service for Mr. Herchel Denver Segraves, age 84 of Milan, will be held at 12 pm on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Bodkin Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Hares Cemetery near Lexington. Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday from 10 am – 12 pm at the funeral home.

Mr. Segraves was a member of the Temple Baptist Church in Milan and he was retired from the Milan Arsenal.

He is survived by his daughter Gail Gustafson (David) of Milan, a son Rick Segraves (Cathy) of West Chicago, IL and one grandson. He was preceded in death by a son Douglas Segraves, three brothers Harold Willard Segraves, Clifton Segraves and an infant baby brother and a sister Ondean Segraves.

Memorials may be directed to the Dream Center in Jackson, TN.

Bodkin Funeral Home

731-686-3111