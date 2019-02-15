Mugshots : Madison County : 02/14/19 – 02/15/19 February 15, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/23Otis Taylor Violation of community corrections, failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 2/23Thomas Perkins Sex offender registry violations, violation of conditions of community supervision Show Caption Hide Caption 3/23Joseph Kirk Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/23Assia Hardin Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 5/23Garcia Ramano Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 6/23Bria Johnson Disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 7/23Brian Martin Sex offender registry violations, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/23Christopher Price Reckless endangerment, convicted felon-unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/23Courtney McKinnie Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/23Dakota Smith Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/23Demetrius Maxwell Fugitive-hold for other agency, failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 12/23Elliott Griham Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/23Jason West Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/23Javorris Long Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/23Joseph Pappis DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 16/23Micah Transou Aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 17/23Michael Clark Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 18/23Quincy Jones Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 19/23Randy Wilkins Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 20/23Seth McCarty Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 21/23Sheila Carter Pedestrians on roadways Show Caption Hide Caption 22/23Shemetta Hollis Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 23/23Tamer Shanklin Violation of order of protection, shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/14/19 and 7 a.m. on 02/15/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore