Mugshots : Madison County : 02/14/19 – 02/15/19

1/23 Otis Taylor Violation of community corrections, failure to comply

2/23 Thomas Perkins Sex offender registry violations, violation of conditions of community supervision

3/23 Joseph Kirk Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/23 Assia Hardin Shoplifting



5/23 Garcia Ramano Shoplifting

6/23 Bria Johnson Disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest

7/23 Brian Martin Sex offender registry violations, violation of community corrections

8/23 Christopher Price Reckless endangerment, convicted felon-unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license



9/23 Courtney McKinnie Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

10/23 Dakota Smith Violation of probation

11/23 Demetrius Maxwell Fugitive-hold for other agency, failure to comply

12/23 Elliott Griham Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license



13/23 Jason West Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/23 Javorris Long Failure to appear

15/23 Joseph Pappis DUI

16/23 Micah Transou Aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, schedule II drug violations



17/23 Michael Clark Driving on revoked/suspended license

18/23 Quincy Jones Vandalism

19/23 Randy Wilkins Driving on revoked/suspended license

20/23 Seth McCarty Failure to comply



21/23 Sheila Carter Pedestrians on roadways

22/23 Shemetta Hollis Violation of probation

23/23 Tamer Shanklin Violation of order of protection, shoplifting















































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/14/19 and 7 a.m. on 02/15/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.