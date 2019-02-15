Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Karen Barker

ALAMO, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is Crockett County Band Director Karen Barker. She’s been an educator for 18 years in both the Humboldt and Crockett County school systems.

Barker grew up learning how to play the trumpet and said as a student, band was always her favorite subject.

“Always loved band, it was my favorite subject in school so you know, makes working a fun thing when you’re doing something you love,” Barker said.

She notes the importance of not just education, but also the need for arts as a creative outlet for children.

“The kids are here because they want to be and we get to do something that they love doing also,” Barker said. “I like to pick music that’s fun for them and educational at the same time.”

Barker will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in March, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.