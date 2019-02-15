UT Martin students create food bank; University adopts it as ‘Captain’s Pantry

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin is helping their hungry students stay fed, even outside of their cafeteria.

“It actually is one of those issues that people don’t think is an issue, but really is,” Assistant Director of Housing Ryan Martin said.

“You know, with my residents, I kind of some days give them money if they can’t afford to get a meal or cook for them, just to help them out,” resident assistant Gill Whitaker said.

It started as students helping one another, and it led it a food bank at the University of Tennessee at Martin.

“Kind of just self-sustaining,” Martin said, “The students would bring some in, and some would take out as they need it.”

Then, the university adopted the food bank, naming it “Captain’s Pantry.” Students can go to locations in Ellington Hall and Cooper Hall.

“It’s open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Anybody can come by, any UTM student, and pick up food that they need,” Martin said.

The food pantry isn’t just for students who live on campus. Students who live off campus can also come get food, and people from the community can donate.

“Anybody from the community can bring food by Ellington Hall any time,” Martin said. “There is somebody at that desk 24/7, so if you have time after work or before work, or you just want to come donate, we would really appreciate the donations to help out.”

To donate, just drop off any non-perishable food, like canned meats, vegetables, or pasta. Students are sure to be thankful for the help.

“A lot of people come in and out and are like, ‘Can we grab this?’ or ‘Can we grab that?’ and are excited, almost, like, ‘Geez, this is free food we can have,'” Whitaker said.

Students can also share meals at the UT Martin cafeteria through the university’s Skyhawks Share Meal Program. Anyone with extra meals on their meal plan can donate that money to other students.