Cloudy And Cold Today!

Weather Update — 8:09 AM Saturday February 16

Today:

A cold start to the morning. Temperatures are in the upper 20s to low 3os this morning after a very wet, in some cases, icy overnight. Today will be considerably drier with mainly clouds dominating the forecast. There is however a chance we see some break sin the clouds later today, which may lead to temps climbing towards the upper 40s. In either case however, the northerly winds will keep the wind chill in the upper 30s most of the morning and low 40s even at the warmest point of the morning.

Tonight:

Clouds will increase though along with the chance of rain… those chances will linger into the day on Sunday. However, it will at least be warmer.

