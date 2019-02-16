Girl Scouts organization holds their annual ‘Count n Go’ event

JACKSON, Tenn. – Girl scout cookies arrived this weekend.

The Girl Scouts did their annual “Count n Go.”

On Saturday they had between 35 to 40 troops picking up their initial cookie orders.

According to members over 520,000 boxes of girl scout cookies were loaded into waiting cars and vans driven by Girl Scout volunteers.

Cookie flavors include; peanut butter, s’mores, thin mints, lemon cookies and toffee flavor.

“Here we probably have somewhere in the neighbors of 150 to 160 vehicles going through here today so lots of cookies going to be hitting the streets,” said Debra Martin, with Girl Scouts.

The two top sellers were s’mores and thin mints.