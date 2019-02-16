Girl Scouts organization holds annual ‘Count n Go’ event

JACKSON, Tenn. – Girl Scout cookies arrived this weekend, and the troops held their annual “Count n Go.”

On Saturday, between 35 to 40 troops picked up their initial cookie orders.

According to members, over 520,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies were loaded into awaiting cars and vans driven by Girl Scout volunteers.

Cookie flavors include: peanut butter, s’mores, thin mints, lemon cookies and toffee flavor.

“Here, we probably have somewhere in the neighborhood of 150 to 160 vehicles going through here today, so lots of cookies going to be hitting the streets,” said Girl Scouts volunteer Debra Martin.

The two top sellers were s’mores and thin mints.