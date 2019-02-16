Jackson Symphony pairs with special guest for Valentine’s concert

DOWNTOWN JACKSON, Tenn.– The Jackson Symphony put together an old fashioned night on the town on Saturday.

The symphony paired up with special guest Jeremy Davis and the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra for a Valentine’s themed concert.

“The Valentine’s concert, it’s always the Saturday immediately before or immediately after Valentine’s Day, so it’s really the best Valentine’s Day dinner date in town,” said Jackson Symphony board member Shawn Daly.

The group performed a “pops” concert for the night.

“A ‘pops’ concert is a mix and blend of classical as well as contemporary music, so it’s a lot of fun for the audience,” said Jackson Symphony executive director Sherry Freeman.

Amid the ornate flowers and the delicious food, it became clear how much Jackson residents loved the symphony’s presence. Thanks to the generosity of donors, the Symphony League was able to raise $50,000 for the symphony in 2019.

Members of the symphony appreciate the support.

“We think it’s wonderful that a city this size has such a wonderful symphony, and we want to support it,” Daly said.

“The arts are just a great part of Jackson, so we just encourage people to get involved in the arts and be a part of the arts,” Freeman said.