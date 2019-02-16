Meet Marley, our Pet of the Week

PET OF THE WEEK — Say hello to Marley, one of the most loving girls you’ll ever meet! Miss Marley is an all around great dog and would be a great fit for any family! She loves kids, cats and other dogs.

Marley is a well-rounded mix of the perfect dog. She would be a great hiking buddy, running partner or neighborhood stroll friend.

Marley would also be a great couch potato for anyone wanting to binge watch their favorite shows.

She also doesn’t mind if you shed a few tears over your favorite TV show, and she can cheer you up with a wag of her tail, snuggle up close, and make sure you stay warm when it’s cold outside!

Marley loves chewing on her bone and playing around to make sure she puts on a good show for everyone watching, so you will always be entertained with her by your side.

She will be a great addition to any home. Whoever adopts her will definitely experience a lot more love in their home with her there.

If you would like to foster Marley, or make her a part of your family, contact STAT (Saving The Animals Together) at 731-313-7828 or visit their website

You can also contact STAT via social media:

Facebook: Saving The Animals Together

Twitter: STATdawgs

Instagram: savingtheanimalstogether