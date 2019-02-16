Organizations team up to deliver fire alarms

DYER, Tenn. – The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office teamed up with volunteers from the dyer county fire department and boy scouts of america to install free smoke alarms in residents homes. this program is known as “Get Alarmed Tennessee!”

“Get Alarmed Tennessee!” is a smoke alarm installation program that is administer by the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office.

“Smoke alarms can be one of the most important pieces in terms of preventing fire deaths. your chances of getting out of a home if there is a fire can be drastically reduced if there is a working smoke alarm,” said Alex Daugherty.

Vanessa is a resident of Dyer. Her home caught fire last year. She was alone in the home at the time. She says she suffer from hearing and owns a deaf smoke alarm.

“When the smoke alarms in the house go off my smoke alarms reacts to them. it picks up the noise and it flashes, it beeps and it shakes a little device that is sitting under the edge of my bed,” said Vanessa.

She says if it wasn’t for the smoke alarm she wouldn’t have made it out of the burning house

“It definitely saved my life. I wouldn’t have known so I was definitely scared to death.”

The program has been going on since 2012. It has distributed over 200,000 smoke alarms throughout Tennessee.

“Especially this time of year when it gets cold we have a lot more fires in Tennessee. Tennessee ranks in the top 10 in terms of fire deaths and has for quite sometime,” Daugherty.

Daugherty says they have visited a hundred homes today to install smoke alarms.

If you need a smoke alarm installed in your home, you can contact your local fire department.