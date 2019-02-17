A local string ensemble celebrates African American composers

JACKSON, Tenn– As the month of February continues, the celebration of Black History persists.

The Jackson Symphony’s String Quartet handpicked songs to reflect African American composers.

Marcus Hurt, Jackson Symphony’s 1st African American Principal Double Bass player had the idea to play a song from Marvel’s Black Panther movie.

“I’ve seen Black Panther 27 times, so far, 27 times, that’s one of my favorite movies right now and I also find something different every time I watch it,” said Jackson Symphony Principal Double Bass Player, Marcus Hurt.

The Black Panther fan said the song selection lifted the crowds spirits, however, the next song played, added to the list at the last minute, called Strange Fruit by Nina Simone, got an emotional reaction from the crowd.

“But the Strange Fruit was not originally on the program, however I reached out to Laurice Lanire, one of my close friends, and amazing soprano, and she told me I wanna do a part in this and I was like cool lets do it,” said Hurt.

“Your talking about what just happened in the past, especially to African American people, and how we would hang from the tree and the smells, and the scents,” said singer Laurice Lanire.

“To just see that picture, and paint the picture in everyone’s head, but at the same time but at the same time it’s traumatic, but still, you still know it happened and you can still move on,” said Lanire.

Hurt said he wants the audience to have an appreciation for classical music, regardless of what race it is performed by.

“Music is colorless, there’s no color with music, there’s color in what we play but there is not black and white, there’s no none of that,” Hurt said.

That appreciation was given with every attendee at their feet for a standing ovation.

“Joy Jesus joy, I mean this was just a joyous occasion, to celebrate, the history of a people through music, and through an unusual way for us, through classical music,” said Lane College President, Logan Hampton.