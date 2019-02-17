Exotic Pet Expo back in the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Exotic Pet Expo is back at the Jackson Fairgrounds with some new additions.

West Tennessee’s largest exotic pet event was in town Sunday, with regular vendors and new ones. The pet expo had all kinds of animals, from mini pigs, snakes, canaries and monkeys. This year’s expo even included a new fair ride. West Tennessee’s largest exotic pet event was in town Sunday, with regular vendors and new ones. The pet expo had all kinds of animals, from mini pigs, snakes, canaries and monkeys. This year’s expo even included a new fair ride.

“We’re not just animals. We also have the gyro ball. We have that you can ride, face painting, there’s dog stuff here. So even if you’re not into the snakes and the creepy crawlies, there’s all kinds of fun stuff here,” Exotic Pet Expo promoter Dustin Bickerstaff said.

The pet expo is held twice every year.